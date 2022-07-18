Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds launched in India

Oppo has launched a new tablet and a set of wireless earbuds in India, alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series phones that are already available in select global markets. The new Oppo Pad Air has features like a Snapdragon chip, a 7,100mAh battery, a 10.36-inch display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and more. The earbuds, on the other hand, have been announced with a cobblestone design and LHDC 4.0 Bluetooth codec support.

The Oppo Enco X2 TWS wireless earphones are priced in the Rs 10,000 range, whereas the Oppo Pad Air is available in the Rs 20,000 price range. The earbuds will go on sale via Flipkart. Here's everything you need to know about the new products from Oppo.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications, price in India

The newly launched Oppo Pad Air is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor, which is backed by 6GB of LPDDR4xRAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. The tablet features a 10.36-inch display that supports 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. It ships with ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12 OS. Under the hood, there is a 7,100mAh battery that has support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, there are a total of two cameras one on the front and the other one at the back. The rear side has an 8-megapixel sensor and the front one is a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The new Oppo tablet offers four speakers that have support for Dolby Atmos for a superior sound experience. The Oppo Pad Air comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 in India, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 128GB model will cost you Rs 19,999 in the country.

Oppo Enco X2: Specifications, price in India

The new wireless earbuds from Oppo feature quad magnet planar tweeters and 11mm dynamic drivers with ultralight diaphragm. It comes with Dynaudio tuning and has a SuperDBEE coaxial dual-driver system. The Oppo Enco X2 sports a cobblestone design and they are certified for wireless Hi Res Audio tech. It has support for LHDC 4.0 Bluetooth codec for a high-quality audio experience. The Oppo Enco X2 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India.

