Oppo Pad Air tablet will likely launch in India soon to rival Xiaomi Pad 5

Oppo Pad Air is again in the news, and this time, a new leak is suggesting its India launch is imminent. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Oppo Pad Air has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards database - tipping its likely launch in India soon. The website highlights the model number 'OPD2102A' and not the moniker. The Oppo Pad Air that is already available in China, reportedly carries this model number.

The new leak comes a month after another tipster, Yogesh Brar, claimed that Oppo is testing Oppo Pad Air in India. The android tablet, which is designed to rival Xiaomi Pad 5, will reportedly launch in the country alongside the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. The exact launch details of the tablet remain unclear.

If the rumour is accurate, we can expect Oppo to price the Oppo Pad Air aggressively in the country to rival Xiaomi Pad 5 and Samsung Galaxy tablets. Lately, brands like Realme, Nokia, and Motorola have been pushing out budget Android tablets. The Oppo Pad Air costs CNY 1,299, which is roughly Rs 15,100, for the base 64GB storage variant in China.

The China-variant of the Oppo Pad Air is a toned-down version of the Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered Oppo Pad. The former draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC.

The Oppo Pad Air also features a 10.36-inch LCD screen with 2000x1200 pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There are four speakers on the tablet with Dolby Atmos support to enhance the viewing experience. The back of the Oppo Pad Air has an 8-megapixel main autofocus camera without an LED flash. For video calls and selfies, the tablet comes with a 5-megapixel camera with a 77-degree field-of-view. Other key features of the Oppo Pad Air include Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port.