Oppo Pad Air with 2K display, Snapdragon 680, and stylus support launched

Oppo launched its first tablet earlier this year. The Oppo Pad is the company's premium offering and it is meant for people who want more productivity out of a tablet — almost like a laptop. But it is not for the masses. Oppo has now introduced a lighter, cheaper version of the Oppo Pad called the Oppo Pad Air. At the Reno 8 series event, the Chinese company said the Pad Air weighs 440 grams, which makes it one of the lightest tablets in its segment.

The Oppo Pad Air goes for slightly less powerful specifications, which should not be an issue if you are not looking for a tablet for heavy tasks, such as video and photo editing. The design, however, is similar to the more expensive model, giving users a premium feel for less price. The Oppo Pad Air also brings support for a stylus and a keyboard, so your school or office work is not going to be affected, even though the internals are not the same as the Oppo Pad.

Oppo Pad Air price

The Oppo Pad Air comes in star silver and fog grey colours and in two variants. The Oppo Pad Air's 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model costs CNY 1,299, which is roughly Rs 15,120, the 4GB RAM/128GB model costs CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,400), while its variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 1,699, which is approximately Rs 19,800. The new Oppo tablet is exclusive to China currently but there are chances that it will arrive in other markets sooner or later.

Oppo also launched the folio case with the keyboard at CNY 349 and the stylus at CNY 299, while the stand cover and screen protector are priced at CNY 99 and CNY 59, respectively.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

The Oppo Pad Air is a mid-range tablet that has a sleek design and premium looks. It features a metallic body with a streaked design on the back, while the front has slimmer bezels. The Oppo Pad Air is 6.94mm thick and weighs 440 grams

At the helm of the Oppo Pad Air is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which we have seen quite a lot on lower mid-range phones. It is a fast and dependable processor, but you should not expect it to handle heavy workloads. With up to 6GB of RAM, there is enough room for your apps to run, but again, apps such as Photoshop might struggle a bit. The Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch LCD that has a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen-to-body ratio of the Oppo Pad Air is 83.5 per cent, while the peak brightness is 360 nits.

Running Android 12-based ColorOS out of the box, the Oppo Pad Air brings a microSD card slot if 128GB — which is available on the top model — is not enough for you. There are four speakers on the tablet with Dolby Atmos support, so watching movies is going to be enjoyable. On the back of the Oppo Pad Air is an 8-megapixel main autofocus camera without an LED flash, which means you will have a tough time shooting in low light conditions. For video calls and selfies, the tablet comes with a 5-megapixel camera with a 77-degree field-of-view. The Oppo Pad Air has Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port.

Running the show on the Oppo Pad Air is a 7100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging with the bundled charger.