Oppo Pad launch timeline and price in India leaked

Oppo Pad, the company's first and only tablet now, may arrive in India soon. If a new report is anything to go by, the tablet's launch in India may take place either in June or July. The Oppo Pad may, however, not be an affordable option, unlike the Realme Pad. Its price in India may be somewhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 — making the Oppo Pad a mid-range rival to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and the regular Apple iPad.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has said that the Oppo Pad's launch in India may happen as early as the end of June, which means more than a month away. Oppo launched the tablet originally in China back in February and it is not available anywhere else as of now. The Oppo Pad uses high-end specifications, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, as well as comes with support for the Oppo Pencil stylus. Oppo has yet to confirm its plan for the launch of the Oppo Pad in India.

Oppo Pad's leaked price of around Rs 25,000 goes in line with the company's other existing products, but, at the same time, it may be bad news for people looking for another affordable tablet. For instance, brands like Realme, Nokia, and Motorola sell tablets in India for less than Rs 20,000.

The Chinese price of the Oppo Pad is CNY 2,299, which translates to roughly Rs 27,500. This means the rumoured price range for the Oppo Pad could very well be correct.

Oppo Pad specifications

The Oppo Pad comes with an 11-inch LCD with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of and support for HDR10. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This is a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865 processor that was 2020's flagship processor for Android phones. That means the Oppo Pad should be able to handle heavy tasks.

You get an 8-megapixel camera on the front and it should be good enough for selfies and video calls. On the back of the Oppo Pad, there is a 13-megapixel camera accompanied by an LED flash. The Oppo Pad has four speakers, one on each side, tuned by Dolby Atmos and featuring Hi-Res support. The Oppo Pad comes with an 8360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, as well as wireless charging. This tablet also supports stylus input, but only the company's proprietary Oppo Pencil works with it. The company claims the stylus can offer 13 hours of runtime on a single charge. The stylus is charged separately.