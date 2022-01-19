Oppo Pad listed on GeekBench listing with Snapdragon 870 chipset, launch likely soon

Oppo Pad is reported to be the company's first tablet. The device has been appearing in the leaks lately. In the most recent leak, Oppo Pad was spotted on the GeekBench benchmark website. The tablet is listed with the name Oppo Pad and model number OPD2101. It was said that Oppo Pad 5 will launch early in 2022 in India. However, we are yet to hear about any developments from Oppo.

The GeekBench listing of Oppo Pad reveals a bunch of details. It mentions the tablet with an octa-core Qualcomm processor with up to 3.19 GHz frequency and codename Kona. This is the Snapdragon 870 chipset indeed. Thus the Oppo Pad 5 will be equipped with a high-end processor. To recall, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro came with the same chipset.

The Oppo Pad appears with 6GB RAM, but there may be more models at the time of the launch. Sadly the tablet is listed with Android 11 instead of 12. It's been months since the Android 12 OS arrived, thus it's surprising to see the Oppo Pad with older software. The GeekBench listing was spotted by Mysmartprice.

In a previous leak, it has been revealed that Oppo Pad will be equipped with an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. There may be a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

The Oppo Pad scored 4582 points in the single-core test and 12259 in the multi-core GeekBench 4 test. At the moment, there's no confirmation on the launch date of Oppo Pad. However, we can expect its arrival in the first half of 2022. The Oppo Pad is likely to launch in select regions, including India and China.

While it's too early to predict the pricing of the Oppo Pad, reports suggest that the tablet could be priced at CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 23,250). If you remember, Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched at a similar price at CNY 19999 (roughly Rs 23,000). The Oppo Pad could turn out a major competition to the Xiaomi Pad 5 if the pricing turns out to be true.