Oppo Pad live images, specs leaked hint at a mid-range tablet offering

For quite some time now, reports and rumours have surfaced suggesting that the Oppo Pad is likely to become the first tablet offering from the BBK Electronics brand. Oppo is following in the footsteps of its sister company Realme, which announced its Realme Pad earlier this year.

Interestingly, even Vivo, yet another brand under the same parent company, has been planning to introduce a tablet in the market. Now, we have images and specs of the first tablet from the BBK Electronics brand being revealed online.

The fresh info shared by Nils Ahrensmeier and SlashLeaks shows the Oppo tablet along with some of the smartphones. As per a previous leak, the Oppo Pad is tipped to sport a punch-hole front fascia and is expected to have an 11-inch display.

The image by Ahrensmeier gives a look at real prototypes of Oppo tablets placed alongside some of its smartphones.

In terms of key specifications, the Oppo Pad is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, hence giving it overall flagship grade specifications. The tablet is tipped to feature 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, but there is no information on whether users would be able to upgrade the storage through microSD cards. The tablet is also tipped to offer 120Hz refresh rate, but there is no information so far on whether it would feature an LCD panel or an AMOLED one.

Other aspects of the mystery Oppo tablet, such as its camera configuration and panel type, are still shrouded by mystery. It is likely to boot ColorOS 12 flavored Android 12. The all-new Oppo Pad tablet can come with a feature called Dock Bar and Desktop Widgets which will be helpful for some quick operations on the tablet.

Furthermore, the leak also suggests that the users will have a seamless connection between their Oppo Pad tablet and smartphones, smartwatches, and other smart devices.

Now that the live images of Oppo Tab has started surfacing online, a launch is likely around the corner. The specification sheets suggests an upper mid-range or mid-range price bracket. However, there is no information on whether it may be a global device, or restricted to China.