Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G gets Rs 3,000 cashback offer, F19 series at up to Rs 2,000 back

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G was launched recently as a premium phone and it is possibly the best-looking phone for its price. But now, you can get the phone for much less. The smartphone is now up for grabs with a money-back offer. Originally priced at Rs 39,990, the Reno 6 Pro 5G is now available for as low as Rs 36,990 as a part of the ChargeUp Campaign. Additionally, there are cashback offers on the Oppo F19 series, as well.

Customers will be able to get the cashback between August 8 and August 21 on the Reno 6 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, and the F19 smartphones. These offers are applicable in both online and offline stores, which means you can go to Flipkart or Amazon to buy these phones. I checked Flipkart at the time of writing the article and I found several deals on the Reno 6 Pro 5G:

You get a direct cashback offer using HDFC Bank, ICICI BANK, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered, Federal Bank, BOB Cards, Yes Bank, RBL Bank debit and credit cards. There is a 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 3,000, and since the price of the Reno 6 Pro 5G is Rs 39,990, the discount is Rs 3,000. The effective price becomes Rs 36,990. Additionally, if you use Paytm for the purchase, you get an 11 per cent instant cashback.

Now, over and above this discount, you get an extra Rs 3,000 off on the value that you can get on exchanging an old, used phone. Depending on your phone, Flipkart will slash the price of the Reno 6 Pro 5G. In case you have an old Oppo phone, you get an exchange bonus of Rs 1,500 and an assured buyback guarantee of 80 per cent value. What this means is that you will get at least 80 per cent of the cost of the Reno 6 Pro 5G on returning it after one year.

The Oppo F19 series offer includes up to Rs 2,000 cashback. If you buy F19 Pro+, you get a cashback of Rs 2,000 and up to Rs 1,500 cashback on buying the F19 Pro or the F19. The original costs of the F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, and F19 are Rs 25,990, Rs 21,990, and Rs 18,990. The Paytm and exchange offers are applicable to all these smartphones, as well. Oppo is also giving the option of no-cost EMI payment on these phones across platforms.

I personally liked the Reno 6 Pro a lot as far as its looks are concerned. In fact, it is one of the most beautiful phones you can buy at this price. But from the viewpoint of other things, such as the specifications and value for money quotient, the Reno 6 Pro is not the best phone out there.