Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 India launch date is July 14, what to expect

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 are coming to India on July 14, the company announced Thursday. The two phones are a part of the Reno 6 series that Oppo debuted back in May in China. However, Oppo has decided to skip the top model in the series, the Reno 6 Pro+, for India, for some reason. So, what you will be able to buy after a few days will be either the Reno 6 Pro 5G or the Reno 6, or both. Oppo is touting Bokeh Flare Portrait Video as one of the highlighted features for the Reno 6 series in India, and that makes total sense because the Reno series is famous for its cameras.

Both the Reno 6 and the Reno 6 Pro 5G use MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, and these chipsets are bang for the buck. However, whether these two phones will also prove to be the same will depend on how Oppo prices them. The Reno series is usually a bit pricier than other phones with similar specifications, and that is why the value-for-money factor for them, changes. Last time, the Reno 5 Pro 5G brought the Dimensity 1000+ processor for Rs 35,990, but the Realme X7 Pro with the same processor was launched for Rs 29,999. So, you see the difference here. There is going to be a Realme phone that will undercut each one, but it is going to be up to customers what they choose.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 launch in India

Oppo will hold an event on July 14 in India to launch the new phones. The Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 will be available to buy from Flipkart, according to the company teasers. However, Oppo is likely to sell the two phones on other platforms, as well, especially through offline stores, because that is where the biggest sales of Oppo phones happen.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and swiping look smoother. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor inside, which also powers the Realme X7 Max 5G. The phone has up to 12GB of RAM and comes with up to 256GB of storage. The phone has a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole. The phone has a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 65W.

The Oppo Reno 6, on the other hand, has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. This phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The cameras on this one are the same as the Reno 6 Pro 5G, except that it lacks the depth-sensing camera. This phone has a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging.