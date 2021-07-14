Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 India launch today, check expected price, specifications, and event details

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 smartphones are set for launch today in India. Oppo is launching two Reno-series phones this time, unlike the last time when only the Reno 5 Pro 5G arrived back in January as the only phone in the series. Even though two phones is good news, Oppo is not going to bring the top-end Reno series phone to India. That is the Reno 6 Pro+. Apart from the Reno 6 phones, Oppo will also launch new Enco X truly wireless earbuds at the event today.

The Reno 6 series debuted back in May in China with three phones under it. There are not many differences between the three models, but the most expensive one, the Reno 6 Pro+, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Oppo's decision of not including this model in the India line-up seems strange, especially when the company's flagship phones last year, the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, could not have a successful rollout in India. And not just the Reno 6 Pro+, Oppo still has not launched the Find X3 series in India even after five months since the global launch.

While those two are burning questions for Oppo to answer -- and I hope it does answer them at the event, let us talk about the Reno 6 series India launch event.

Oppo Reno 6 series India launch schedule

Oppo will hold a virtual event at 3 pm on Wednesday, July 14, to launch the new Reno 6 series smartphones in India. A new model of the Enco X earbuds is also expected. The event's live stream will be available on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Oppo Reno 6 series price

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G price was leaked in an unboxing video earlier this week. In the video, the box had the MRP of Rs 46,990 mentioned on it. However, the selling price of the Reno 6 Pro 5G is definitely going to be much lower. There is no hint about the price of the Reno 6.

In China, the Oppo Reno 6 starts at CNY 2,799, which is roughly Rs 31,800, while the Reno 6 Pro 5G costs CNY 3,499, which is approximately Rs 39,800.

Oppo Reno 6 series specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and swiping look smoother. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor inside, which also powers the Realme X7 Max 5G and will arrive on Poco F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2. The phone has up to 12GB of RAM and comes with up to 256GB of storage. The phone has a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole. The phone has a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 65W.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 6 comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. This phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The cameras on this one are similar to those on the Reno 6 Pro 5G, except that it lacks the depth-sensing camera. This phone comes with a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.