Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India leaked ahead of February 4 launch

Oppo Reno 7 series is coming to India next month, but we already have information about the specifications of both phones and the dates when they will go on sale. A new report now claims to disclose the price of at least one Reno 7-series phone, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. The price of the Oppo Reno 7 5G is a part of rumours now, and with that, the price of only the Reno 7 Pro remains a mystery.

According to a report in a website called PassionateGeekz, the Oppo Reno 7 5G will cost Rs 31,490. This price will be for the only configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The source said this price was listed on a retailer's app but did not specify which. This is marginally higher than the price of the Reno 6 5G that was launched for Rs 29,990 for the single storage configuration. The report does not say anything about the colour variants of the Reno 7 5G that Oppo is planning to launch in India, but we can assume that the Indian market will get the same colourways as China.

While the price may be a little higher, a recent report claimed Oppo will launch the Reno 7 SE as the Reno 7 in India. While I am not sure about the authenticity of the report, it does put Oppo in an awkward spot. With the leak suggesting a higher price for the Reno 7 as compared with the Reno 6 and then not even getting the same phone for whatever price is probably not going to go in Oppo's favour. That is because the Reno 7 SE has lower specifications than the Reno 7's. And ideally, it is cheaper than the Reno 7 in China. But Oppo's plans for India seem different.

Oppo Reno 7 SE specifications

The Reno 7 SE in China comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and Android 11-based ColorOS 12. It has a triple rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera. The phone has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.