Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro to launch on November 25, Reno 7 SE may tag along

Oppo Reno 7 series launch is set for November 25, the company confirmed in a post on Weibo. As expected, the new Reno-series phones will come to China first and then their global launch will take place. For now, speculation around whether or not there will be three phones at the launch still remains. Oppo is rumoured to launch the Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE, which replaces the Reno's Pro+ variant that was there in the previous generation.

The official poster that Oppo released shows the design of at least two Reno 7-series phones, and hopefully, they are the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro. This time the design of the rear cameras is similar to the one on the Realme GT Neo 2, whose design was inspired by the OnePlus Nord 2. The colour of one of the models in the poster seems like an improvement over the last one, but I doubt Oppo would not have used its Reno Glow technology here. The combination of blue and green looks appealing, at least in the image.

Oppo has not shared anything about the Reno 7 series' specifications, but the rumours have barely left anything to speculation. According to them, Oppo may launch the Reno 7 SE this time instead of what could have been the Reno 7 Pro+. The reason as to why Oppo would do that is not clear, but, again, there are also some rumours that insist the Reno 7 Pro+ will not be ditched and may arrive alongside the Reno 7 SE for what it is worth. I am not sure at this point, but it is a good thing that the standard Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro are not going anywhere.

For the specifications, the Oppo Reno 7 may come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole design. Inside this punch-hole, there may be a 32-megapixel camera, while, on the back, there may be a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The phone may use a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The Reno 7 Pro will bring slightly better specifications, such as a 50-megapixel Sony camera on the back and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor inside. The display and most other things may, however, still be the same as the Reno 7's specifications.

The Reno 7 SE, on the other hand, may sport a 6.43-inch E3 AMOLED Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may use the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Its cameras may include a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor on the back. On the front, there may be a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera. The phone may be backed by a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.