Oppo Reno 7 launch tomorrow: Specs, features, expected India price, and all that we know so far

The Oppo Reno 7 series is set to be unveiled tomorrow. Oppo has confirmed the arrival of Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro under the lineup. Other than the two phones, Oppo will launch the Oppo Watch Free and the Oppo Enco M2 at the event. Flipkart has put out a dedicated page for the launch detailing the highlights of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro. The website says that Reno Reno 7 Pro will have a customized Sony IMX 709 sensor which a Sony IMX766 sensor will accompany.

The website confirms the inclusion of Dimensity 1200 Max chipset and 65W fast charging. Oppo is also teasing a wireless connect feature with 45 Mbps transfer speed. It is likely that the Dimensity 1200 Max will power the Oppo Reno 7 Pro. While the standard Reno 7 may get the Dimensity 900 chipset. The pricing details have also been revealed in a recent leak. So keep reading to find out all that we know about the Oppo Reno 7 series so far.

Oppo Reno 7: Specs and Features

The Oppo Reno 7 and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will launch in India tomorrow. The teasers have mostly revealed the details of the high-end Oppo Reno 7 Pro. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a block design with square off edges and flat sides. On the rear, it has a rectangular module with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. While at the front, there lies a punch-hole display.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore says that Oppo Reno 7 will be a different device than the one launched in China. In fact, the device also has a different design, he states, sharing a few pictures of the alleged Oppo Reno 7. The Oppo Reno 7 is seen with a different looking rectangular camera module that houses triple rear cameras and an LED flash. Also, it has curved sides, unlike the Oppo Reno 7 Pro.

He adds that Oppo Reno 7 will be equipped with a Dimensity 900 chipset. In contrast, the Chinese model sports a Snapdragon 778G chipset. The device could be equipped with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. While at the front, it may have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.

The Oppo Reno 7 is likely to have 5GB virtual RAM, a 3.5mm audio jack and a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support. The phone could be 7.81mm thick and 173gms in weight.

On the flip side, Oppo Reno 7 Pro is expected to have similar specifications as the China model. Hence, the device may feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display could be protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro is confirmed to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX chipset. It is likely to be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Along with that, it may have up to 7GB of virtual RAM.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro may have triple rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There could be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is expected to have an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. Along with that, it will get a 45000mAh battery with 65W charging.

Oppo Reno 7 launch and expected India price

The Oppo Reno 7 series will be launched in India tomorrow at 12 PM. While the official pricing will be out tomorrow, a recent leak provides us with a peek at the expected prices. According to this, Oppo Reno 7 will be priced at Rs. 29,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. On the other hand, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G may come in at Rs. 39,990 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.