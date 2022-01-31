Oppo Reno 7 Pro is launching this week and this is what to expect if you are considering its cameras

Oppo Reno 7 Pro is coming to India later this week and the company is slowly revealing its features just so it will have good buzz by launch. One of the things Oppo has announced is the camera system of the Reno 7 Pro. Oppo has described what goes into the cameras of its upcoming and mostly includes the new hardware. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro will use the IMX766 sensor in the main camera on the back, while the selfie camera will use the IMX709 sensor. Both these sensors have been co-built by Oppo and Sony.

While we have seen the IMX766 sensor previously, the IMX709 is a brand-new sensor that Oppo has exclusively built with Sony. The IMX709 is a customised RGBW (red, blue, green, white) front image sensor that Oppo says can capture "crisper and more evenly-exposed" photos and videos. The biggest advantage of having a white light sensor in the mix is that it is 60 per cent more sensitive to light and minimises noise in photos by 30 per cent, as opposed to the RGB sensors. As a result, the photos clicked at night will be less fuzzy and carry more details, while the photos clicked during daylight retain maximum details.

Apart from the RGBW sensor, the Reno 7 Pro uses Oppo's Deep Trench Isolation technology. What it does is it allows each pixel in the sensor to work independently without affecting others. Since there is no overlapping of colours, the photos retain accurate colours, resulting in cleaner images. I have often found certain camera sensors throwing in artificial colours that look entirely different from those of the original subject. With clear distinctions between the colours of each pixel, you can expect photos to look more natural.

Oppo has also confirmed to embed the self-developed Quadra Binning Algorithm into the camera sensor hardware, designed using the 22nm process, to pre-process picture data. "It utilises the sensor's computing power to lower power consumption and solve overheating issues," Oppo said.

The hardware is what will make the photography experience better on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and some of these features will be available for customisation. Oppo is touting that the Reno 7 Pro can click portrait photos like a DSLR. The company has updated the Portrait Mode algorithm to reconstruct the bokeh light spot. "This updated Portrait Mode intelligently applies the pro DOF effect to the background so that the portrait subjects stand out," said Oppo. And there will be customisations galore. Oppo says users will get 25 levels of adjustments for the bokeh effect.

Another feature in the spotlight is AI Highlight Video. We have seen a feature like this on previous-generation Reno phones, such as the Reno 6 Pro, but this time Oppo claims it has improved brightness and clarity in videos. The Reno 7 Pro will automatically apply AI Highlight Video to optimise videos that were recorded in poor light conditions.

Oppo says the AI Highlight Video will work on two algorithms: Live HDR and Ultra Night Video. When the background is brighter than the subject, Oppo's DOL-HDR technology processes each frame of the video to make it dynamically enhanced. As a result, your videos look better than the regular version. But when you opt for a portrait video, much like those on DSLRs, the phone will suggest you to switch to Ultra Night Video mode, which automatically increases brightness and restores real colours.

With what Oppo has said about the upcoming Reno 7 Pro, I am hopeful people interested in photography will like it. And this is not the only thing, because the design is also going to be beautiful. Reno phones are famous for their pretty and heavily-customised designs, and although there is not a big change from what we saw last year on the Reno 6 Pro, I like what Oppo has done to the Reno 7 Pro. Opp also announced the Reno 7 Pro will use a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor. And these are just a few things we know about the upcoming Reno 7 Pro. We will find out more about the phone on the launch date.