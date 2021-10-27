Oppo Reno 7 Pro may just have got closer to its launch, Reno 7 Pro Plus unlikely

Oppo Reno 7 series is headlining most rumours right now. That is because it is the successor to the Reno 6 series, which impressed me with its design and good cameras. Rumours are rife that the Oppo Reno 7 series will have three phones, just like the last time: a Reno 7, a Reno 7 Pro, and a Reno 7 Pro Plus. However, a new report rules out the Plus variant. And since the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro have appeared on a certification website, the launch may be nigh.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Oppo phones with model numbers PFDM00 and PFJM10 have been spotted on the 3C certification website in China. One of them is the Reno 7, the other the Reno 7 Pro. This only means that the phone is almost ready for launch, although in China for now. Some previous rumours also suggested that Oppo would go for a local launch before it reaches markets outside of China. The listing also confirms that the Reno 7 Pro will use 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, which means it will get a full battery in under 40 minutes.

Oppo's Reno 7 series should traditionally have three phones in it, but a tipster from China has suggested otherwise. According to his tip on Weibo, which is China's equivalent to Facebook, there may not be a Reno 7 Pro+. The reason he gave was that he had not heard about the Plus variant yet. Meanwhile, he said he believes the vanilla Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro seem like good upgrades over last year's models, totally eliminating the need for a Plus model.

According to early rumours, the Reno 7 may use a Dimensity 1200 processor, while the Reno 7 Pro may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Both the processors are highly capable of handling high-graphics games and offer good multitasking, which hints that Oppo's upcoming Reno phones are going to offer good performance. The vanilla Reno 7 may come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 4500mAh battery inside. Both the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro may use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera, which means the photography on them would be better than ever.

Oppo follows a twice a year cycle for its Reno series, and since the Reno 6 series arrived earlier this year, the Reno 7 should arrive soon. The speculation says the launch should happen sometime in November or December. Oppo has not said anything official yet.