Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 5G phones launched with AMOLED displays, prices in India start at Rs 28,999

Oppo has launched the Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 smartphones in India nearly three months after their debut in China. The new Reno 7 series phones brings improvements over the Reno 6 series, but they are not very big. Sure, the processor is different and the cameras now use flagship sensors, but the overall changes may not be huge enough for Reno 6 Pro users to upgrade. Anyway, the Reno series is here and they are likely to set a new example of how pretty phones can be. Oppo has used the starlight design on the Reno 7 Pro, so when light falls on the back surface, it changes colours.

The Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro bring AMOLED displays with a high refresh-rate, 5G processors fast enough for gaming and everyday tasks, and high-grade cameras. While the Reno 7 Pro is exactly the same as the Chinese variant, the Reno 7 is a rebranded Reno 7 SE that sells in China. Oppo will be competing with Xiaomi as its new Reno 7-series phones will rival Mi 11 series phones.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 price in India

Oppo Reno 7 Pro costs Rs 39,999 for the only variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes in Startrails Blue and Starlight Black colourways. The Reno 7, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 28,999. The colour options for this phone are the same as those of the Reno 7 Pro. You can buy the Reno 7 Pro starting February 8 and Reno 7 from February 17 from Flipkart, Oppo's online store, and partner offline stores. Flipkart is holding an exclusive sale for the Reno 7 Pro on February 17 where it will sell the phone at just Re 1.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 specifications

The Reno 7 Pro is the most expensive one in the series, and, accordingly, has better specifications than the vanilla version. It comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, so animations will look smoother. You have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display, so accidental drops should not be a concern. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX processor, and runs Android 1-based ColorOS 12. The Reno 7 Pro's rear cameras include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera sensor - a first on the market. Oppo Reno 7 Pro is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Reno 7, on the other hand, has the same specifications as the Reno 7 SE. It has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has an embedded fingerprint sensor. The Reno 7 uses a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. You can expand your phone's RAM capacity in case you need more. The cameras on the Reno 7 include a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole. It has a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 65W. The phone weighs 173 grams and is only 7.81mm thick.