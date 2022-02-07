Oppo Reno 7 Pro vs Reno 7: Specifications, prices compared

Oppo finally brought its new Reno 7 series to India last week. But unlike the debut in China, the series in India gets only two phones, the Reno 7 Pro and the Reno 7. Draped in starlight-like design, both Reno 7 series phones aim to shake up the mid-end market with beautiful designs and decent specifications, but both phones are not similar.

The Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 come at different prices and are suitable for different kinds of customers. While one has a high-end camera, the other one comes with support for nifty things such as a microSD card. All in all, there are big differences between the two phones and I decided to draw a comparison between their specifications and prices.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro vs Reno 7 specifications

Display: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a larger display than that of the Reno 7. On the Reno 7 Pro, there is a 6.55-inch display, while the Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch display. Both displays use AMOLED panels, have Full-HD HDR10+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and use Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. But while the Reno 7 Pro has a peak brightness of 920 nits, the peak brightness on the Reno 7 display is 800 nits.



Processor: The Reno 7 Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor that uses the ARM G77 MC9 GPU, whereas the Reno 7 has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. I have already tried and used the Reno 7 Pro and the Dimensity 1200 Max inside it is a fast processor for everyday tasks and some amount of heavy gaming. Although I have not reviewed the Reno 7, I have used the Dimensity 900 SoC on some previously-launched phones. I have found the processor good for multitasking and not very fast for games like BGMI.

Cameras: The Reno 7 Pro uses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor in the rear camera system, while the Reno 7 has a 64-megapixel sensor. Since the Sony IMX766 sensor has flagship features, it will definitely offer better photos. The other two cameras on both Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 are the same, however. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Similarly, the front cameras on both phones use a 32-megapixel sensor.

Battery: Both the Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 use a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. There is also support for reverse charging, which is useful in charging devices like wireless earbuds.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro vs Reno 7 price

The Reno 7 Pro costs Rs 39,999 and the Reno 7 is priced at Rs 28,999. Both phones come in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colours.