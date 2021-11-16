Oppo Reno 7, Vivo S12 series is set to unveiled by November end

Renowned tipster Mukul Sharma shared on Twitter a post by Arsenal, a Chinese tipster in which he disclosed the first set of details and launch timeline for the Vivo S12. that the Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo is set to unveil the new OPPO Reno 7 and Vivo S12 series in China by November end.

According to the tipster, the Vivo S12 series will be released in China next month. The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro are the most likely models to be unveiled by the company. A Samsung AMOLED display is expected on the basic S12. It's supposed to have a metal frame, and the back could be more flattering.

Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro are tipped to feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 7 SE variant is said to be the base model in the new lineup and it is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The Oppo Reno7 series will use large-sized camera sensors. The vanilla model is said to be equipped with a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, that measures 1/1.56-inch in size. In comparison, the current Reno6 Pro ships with a 64 megapixel OmniVision OV64B main sensor, with a smaller size of 1/2-inch. The standard Reno7 is said to come with a triple camera setup on the back and a notification LED ring.

Oppo Reno 7 is expected to cost CNY 3,499 (approx. Rs. 41,000) for the base variant, while Oppo Reno 7 Pro's base model is said to cost CNY 4,299 (approx. Rs. 50,000). Oppo Reno 7 SE is said to be available with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (approx. Rs. 32,000) for the base model.

In related news, the Oppo A54s is the company's upcoming budget offering. The smartphone is expected to be priced between 200 250, (approx. Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,000). The Oppo A54 will be available in a single 4GB RAM with a 128GB internal storage variant, it will ship in Pearl Blue and Crystal Black colour options. The Oppo A54s is a slightly upgraded version of the standard A54.