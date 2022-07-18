Oppo Reno 8, 8 Pro with 80W fast charging, 32MP front camera launched in India

Oppo has refreshed its Reno series with two new smartphones - Oppo Reno 8 regular and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Both variants are designed for users focused on smartphone photography, though there are considerable differences between the two. The Pro model comes with the proprietary MariSilicon X chip, which is designed to capture sharper still images and videos, even in low-light settings. Apart from the camera departments, the duo support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and we get Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India

Both smartphones have a single storage option and two colour variants. The Oppo Reno 8 costs Rs 29,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Pro model carries a price tag of Rs 45,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage unit.

Customers can choose between Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colours of the regular option. The Pro model, on the other hand, has Glazed Green and Glazed Black colours. Overall, both look more or less the same and feature a unibody design. This design makes the rear camera module look significantly protruding.

The Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro sales in India will begin on July 25 and July 19, respectively. Customers can buy the two smartphones from Oppo India channels and Flipkart.

Moreover, Oppo has also unveiled its first tablet in India, dubbed Oppo Pad Air. The company has also launched premium TWS earbuds, called Enco X2.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

The Reno 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD resolution. The display has a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the single 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera sensor. It draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset that also powers the OnePlus 10R. The phone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, and the company has clarified the phone will get two years of Android updates.

Its rear camera module houses a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with Phase detection AF (PDAF) for sharp images and videos, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel primary camera. The front gets a 32-megapixel shooter with AF. Oppo explains the MariSilicon X imaging NPU on board is based on 6nm process technology and promises to capture sharper 4K videos even at night. The imaging technology debuted with the Find X 5 smartphone series.

Other key features include a 4,500mAh battery, 5G, face unlock, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-stereo speakers, and NFC. Oppo says the Reno 8 Pro can attain a 50 per cent charge in 11 minutes with the bundled 80W charger.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The Reno 8 is not significantly different from the Reno 8 Pro, but there are noticeable changes. Firstly, it features a plastic build, while the Pro model gets a glass back.

The screen size is also small, and we get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD resolution (2,400x1,080 pixels). Under the hood, it gets MediaTek 1300 SoC, which also powers the OnePlus

Nord 2T.

Its triple rear camera setup houses the same sensor, though it gets a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro sensor instead of an OV02B10 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it also gets a 32-megapixel front sensor. It also gets a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.