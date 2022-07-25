Oppo Reno 8 goes on sale today: Check specs, India price, bank offers and everything else

Oppo Reno 8 was unveiled alongside the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Enco X2 last week. The Oppo Reno 8 goes on sale for the first time in India alongside the Oppo Enco X2. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart with some bank offers.

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC, SBI, ICICI, and Kotak Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount, up to Rs 3,000. Consumers with these bank cards will be able to grab the Oppo Reno 8 for a much lower price tag.

The Oppo Reno 8 comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for a price of Rs 29,999.

Oppo Reno 8 5G specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Oppo Reno 8 5G comes packed with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging in the box.

In terms of camera specifications, the Reno 8 5G includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a slightly upgraded version of the Reno 8 5G. The Pro smartphone comes packed with a 6.70-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2412x1080 pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection on top. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Reno 8 Pro is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

In terms of camera, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro includes a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.