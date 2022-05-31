Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G price, specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Oppo Reno 8 Lite could be the fourth new smartphone in the Reno 8 series. The device's specifications and key features have leaked online ahead of its official launch. The leaked details suggest that the phone is a rebadged Reno 7Z 5G. In addition to the specifications, the pricing details of the phone have leaked as well.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G will sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, according to the leaked specs listed by tipster Paras Guglani. The screen will have a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and come with support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It will sport a waterdrop notch at the top left corner for the front camera.

The Reno 8 Lite 5G will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It will launch with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is support for storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The device will pack a 4500 mAh battery. The Reno 8 Lite will support 33W fast charging out of the box. It will run Android 12 and have a layer of ColorOS 12.1 on top.

In terms of optics, the Reno 8 Lite 5G has a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 64MP main camera sensor. It will also feature two 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro shooting. There is no ultrawide camera here, according to the leaked specs. For selfies and video calls, the Reno 8 Lite 5G will come with a 16MP front camera sensor.

The tipster also claims that the phone will launch in Europe at a starting price of EUR 305 (roughly Rs 25,500).

The company launched three smartphones in the Reno 8 series in China a few days ago. These include the vanilla Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and the Reno 8 Pro+. The company is expected to launch the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro in India sometime in June.