Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G with Snapdragon 695 launched but you cannot buy it in India

Oppo has launched the Reno 8 Lite 5G smartphone in its Reno 8 series. The new phone sits below the Reno 8, but it has arrived in Spain instead of Oppo's home market, China, where the entire series was launched exclusively. Interestingly, the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G may be a rebranded Oppo Reno 7 Lite, which itself was a rebranded Oppo Reno 7Z 5G. Then, the specifications of the new Reno 8 Lite also look similar to those of the Oppo F21 Pro. So, Oppo is seemingly selling the same phone with four different names.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today