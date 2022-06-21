Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ 5G could launch globally as Reno 8 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to make its global debut soon. The company is rumoured to launch the Reno 8 series in India and other markets in July. There is no official word on the Oppo Reno 8 India launch date. While we wait for that, a new report claims that the Reno 8 Pro+ 5G from China will launch as the Oppo Reno 8 Pro in global markets.

The Reno 8 Pro global variant was spotted on the Geekbench website by MySmartPrice. According to the listing, the phone has the model number CPH2357 and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The Reno 8 Pro Plus 5G launched in China has the same chipset, whereas the Reno 8 Pro China variant has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It is possible that Oppo could launch the device globally as the Reno 8 Pro 5G.

If true, then the global variant will come with 12GB of RAM and run Android 12 out of the box. As expected, there will be a layer of ColorOS 12 on top of Android.

The Reno 8 Pro 5G global variant scored 898 and 3555 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests.

If the Reno 8 Pro+ 5G does launch globally as the Reno 8 Pro, it is likely to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone will support a 120Hz refresh rate and sport very thin bezels around the display.

On the back, the Reno 8 Pro 5G will sport a triple-camera setup. It will have a 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera with autofocus.

The Reno 8 Pro 5G is also likely to pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. As mentioned above, there is no word on the Oppo Reno 8 India launch date. If the rumoured July launch timeline is true, we can expect a formal announcement during the first week of July itself.