Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G gets closer to India launch

Oppo is holding an event in China today to launch the Reno 8 series, but it may not take much time to bring the brand-new series to India. If this new leak is any indication, Oppo is already preparing to launch the Reno 8 series in India. The website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has listed one of the upcoming Oppo phones and it is being speculated that it is the Reno 8 Pro.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted a screenshot of what looks like listings of upcoming phones on the BIS website. One of the listings mentions CPH2357, which is likely the model number of the upcoming Reno 8 Pro. That means Oppo is possibly done with the process of listing — at least one of — its upcoming phones in India and that is a hint at an imminent launch of the phone, if not the entire Reno 8 series.

Sadly, the BIS listing does not offer any details about the Oppo phone, so for now, we are going to have to rely on the rumours around the Reno 8 Pro. But first, let us talk about what Oppo has confirmed ahead of the launch today. It has said there will be three phones in the Reno 8 series — Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro 5G, and Reno 8 Pro+ 5G. There is seemingly no Reno 8 SE this time. Now let us talk about the rumours and all they have to say about the Reno 8 series.

Oppo Reno 8 series specifications

Rumours are rife that the Reno 8 — the vanilla model — will come with a 6.55-inch FullHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will probably be an OLED panel, which means vibrant colours and inky blacks. But it also means there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Reno 8. This phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and pack a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back.

The higher model, Reno 8 Pro, is likely to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that Qualcomm launched at an event in China recently. This phone is also expected to come with an OLED panel but better cameras and a fast-charging battery. Then comes the top-end model, the Reno 8 Pro+, which is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor and other premium specifications, such as 50-megapixel triple cameras with better sensors and an 80W fast-charging battery.