Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G gets closer to India launch

The website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has listed one of the upcoming Oppo phones and it is being speculated that it is the Reno 8 Pro.

Story highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro has been listed on the website of the BIS.
  • The Reno 8 Pro is expected to come with a MediaTek processor.
  • Oppo will launch the Reno 8 series in China at an event today.

Oppo is holding an event in China today to launch the Reno 8 series, but it may not take much time to bring the brand-new series to India. If this new leak is any indication, Oppo is already preparing to launch the Reno 8 series in India. The website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has listed one of the upcoming Oppo phones and it is being speculated that it is the Reno 8 Pro.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted a screenshot of what looks like listings of upcoming phones on the BIS website. One of the listings mentions CPH2357, which is likely the model number of the upcoming Reno 8 Pro. That means Oppo is possibly done with the process of listing — at least one of — its upcoming phones in India and that is a hint at an imminent launch of the phone, if not the entire Reno 8 series.

Sadly, the BIS listing does not offer any details about the Oppo phone, so for now, we are going to have to rely on the rumours around the Reno 8 Pro. But first, let us talk about what Oppo has confirmed ahead of the launch today. It has said there will be three phones in the Reno 8 series — Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro 5G, and Reno 8 Pro+ 5G. There is seemingly no Reno 8 SE this time. Now let us talk about the rumours and all they have to say about the Reno 8 series.

Oppo Reno 8 series specifications

Rumours are rife that the Reno 8 — the vanilla model — will come with a 6.55-inch FullHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will probably be an OLED panel, which means vibrant colours and inky blacks. But it also means there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Reno 8. This phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and pack a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back.

The higher model, Reno 8 Pro, is likely to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that Qualcomm launched at an event in China recently. This phone is also expected to come with an OLED panel but better cameras and a fast-charging battery. Then comes the top-end model, the Reno 8 Pro+, which is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor and other premium specifications, such as 50-megapixel triple cameras with better sensors and an 80W fast-charging battery.

