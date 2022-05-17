Oppo Reno 8 series live images, specifications leak ahead of May 23 launch

Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Oppo Reno 8 series. The company has revealed that the Oppo 8 series will be launched in China on May 23. Ahead of the big launch, the alleged renders of the Oppo Reno 8 and other smartphones have made their way to the internet. The Oppo Reno 8 series is likely to include the vanilla Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE.The renders showcase the rear view of the upcoming Reno 8 series.

Noted tipster Ishan Agrawal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has shared the official renders of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 series. The renders reveal the colour options that the Oppo Reno 8 series would arrive in. They include black, blue, green, and gold colored options. The smartphone appears with a slightly elevated camera module that houses a triple camera setup with LED flash. If you have seen the OnePlus Nord CE 2 or the Infinix Zero 5G, you would be able to understand the elevated design a little better. That is because the Oppo Reno 8's bump looks slightly similar to that of the above-mentioned smartphones.

Although the renders belong to the Reno 8 series, the tipster has not revealed the exact name of the model. The Oppo Reno 8 will also feature flat sides and curved edges on all four sides. The volume rockers will be placed on the right side of the phone.

Oppo Reno8 Series: Expected Specifications

As per the reports, the Oppo Reno 8 vanilla variant is expected to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be powered by the soon-to-be announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Qualcomm is expected to announce the new Snapdragon chipset on May 20. The smartphone is also speculated to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro: Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is expected to come with slightly more features than the Oppo Reno 8, is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and a full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will not use a Snapdragon chipset but opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is also expected to come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 80w fast charging.