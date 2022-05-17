Oppo Reno 8 series live images, specifications leak ahead of May 23 launch

Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Oppo Reno 8 series. The company has revealed that the Oppo 8 series will be launched in China on May 23. Ahead of the big launch, the alleged renders of the Oppo Reno 8 and other smartphones have made their way to the internet. The Oppo Reno 8 series is likely to include the vanilla Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE.The renders showcase the rear view of the upcoming Reno 8 series.
Noted tipster Ishan Agrawal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has shared the official renders of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 series. The renders reveal the colour options that the Oppo Reno 8 series would arrive in. They include black, blue, green, and gold colored options. The smartphone appears with a slightly elevated camera module that houses a triple camera setup with LED flash. If you have seen the OnePlus Nord CE 2 or the Infinix Zero 5G, you would be able to understand the elevated design a little better. That is because the Oppo Reno 8's bump looks slightly similar to that of the above-mentioned smartphones.
Although the renders belong to the Reno 8 series, the tipster has not revealed the exact name of the model. The Oppo Reno 8 will also feature flat sides and curved edges on all four sides. The volume rockers will be placed on the right side of the phone.
As per the reports, the Oppo Reno 8 vanilla variant is expected to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be powered by the soon-to-be announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Qualcomm is expected to announce the new Snapdragon chipset on May 20. The smartphone is also speculated to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is expected to come with slightly more features than the Oppo Reno 8, is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and a full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will not use a Snapdragon chipset but opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is also expected to come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 80w fast charging.
