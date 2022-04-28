Oppo Reno 8 series may launch in India by June end

Oppo is seemingly preparing to launch the next Reno series phones, and if a new rumour is anything to go by, the Reno 8 series phones may arrive in India somewhere towards the end of June. The Reno 8 series phones were previously expected to borrow the design of the latest OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, but OnePlus China President, Louis Li, dismissed that, saying the renders were fake. For now, the design of the Reno 8 still remains a mystery, but the launch date is apparently known to us.

Tipster Mukul Sharma said on Twitter that the Oppo Reno 8 series may be launched in India towards the end of June. Previously, reports emerged that the Reno 8 launch in China will take place within the second quarter. Sharma also said that Oppo will launch the Oppo Pad tablet and multiple IoT products in India around the same time. Oppo has not confirmed anything yet.

Oppo Reno 8 series specifications

According to rumours so far, the Reno 8 series will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FullHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display may also have an embedded fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The company may go for an unannounced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor for the Reno 8 series. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset is believed to be the rival of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip. It will be significantly more powerful than the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor that powers the Reno 7 Pro. The processor may be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage but their capacity is not clear at the moment. Since the last-generation Reno 7 Pro did not have microSD support, the Reno 8 series is also not supposed to bring that.

The Reno 8 series may come with a phone that will have a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability. The Oppo Reno 8 series may come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For selfies, the Reno 8 series may come with a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor, probably inside the punch-hole design. To remind you, the Reno 7 also comes with 50-megapixel triple cameras on the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Other features on the Reno 8 may include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, stereo speakers, and a USB-C port. Software-wise, you can expect Android 12-based ColorOS 12 on the Reno 8 series.