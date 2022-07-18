Oppo Reno 8 series, Pad Air and Enco X2 to launch in India today: How to watch live, what to expect

Oppo is launching a bunch of devices in India today, July 18. The launch will be virtual, where the company will unveil the Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air tablet, and Enco X2 TWS earbuds. The Reno 8 series, which succeeds the Reno 7 series, will include two models: Reno 8 regular and Reno 8 Pro. As expected, the Pro model will be more feature-packed, and it will also include Oppo's proprietary MariSilicon X chip to improve smartphone photography. The Oppo Pad Air, on the other hand, is its first tablet in India. Oppo's sister brand Realme, under the BBK umbrella, launched Realme Pad and Pad mini tablets last year.

The launch event will take place on July 18 at 6:00 PM. Fans can watch the live event on Oppo India's YouTube channel and social media pages. Ahead of the launch, Oppo has also set up dedicated sites for its upcoming products, revealing the design and some key specifications.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8

The Reno 8 Pro will get a unibody design, and the rear panel will house triple cameras. The camera bump also includes the 'Powered by MariSilicon X' branding. The official poster highlights a mint green colour, though we can expect the phone to come in a black finish as well.

Oppo says the Reno 8 Pro measures 7.3mm in thickness and delivers sharp 4K videos, even at night. It also features a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. Oppo says the Reno 8 Pro supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that can juice up the battery to 50 per cent in 11 minutes. Apart from that, the phone will draw power from the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, which powers the OnePlus 10R.

The Reno 8 regular also supports the same charging tech, though it features MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 SoC. The same chipset powers the newly launched OnePlus Nord 2T. Its official poster reveals a similar unibody finish, but we can expect some differences in the build quality. The regular model lacks the MariSilicon X.

In terms of pricing, the Reno 8 could be under Rs 35,000 as the Reno 7 regular currently costs Rs 28,999. Whereas, the Reno 8 Pro model could be well over Rs 40,000.

Oppo Pad Air and Enco X2 TWS earbuds

Details about the India-specific Oppo Pad Air remain unclear, though the tablet is already available in China. We can expect the same specifications for the Indian variant too.

That means the Oppo Pad Air will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor with 6GB of extended RAM. It will feature a 10.36-inch 2k display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution. It may also get Android 12-based ColorOS 12 for tablet, whereas another Android tablet like the Xiaomi Pad 5 (which remains unavailable in India) comes with Android 11.

The Oppo Pad Air for the Indian market will likely house a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It may be priced under Rs 20,000 in the country.

The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbud will succeed the Oppo Enco X earbuds from last year. The upcoming earbuds are also tuned and made in collaboration with Danish high-end audio brand Dynaudio, similar to the old-gen model.

The official poster highlights an AirPods Pro-inspired design in black finish. We can expect the earbuds to cost over Rs 5,000 and offer active noise cancellation (ANC) audio mode.