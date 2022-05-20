Oppo Reno 8 specifications leaked online ahead of May 23 official launch event

Oppo Reno 8 series launch event is set to take place on May 23 in China. The company is expected to launch three new Reno 8 series smartphones. These include the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+. Ahead of the official launch, new details of the Oppo Reno 8 have emerged online.

The vanilla model has been spotted on TENAA. In addition to this, the Oppo Reno 8 specifications have been listed on JD.com as well. According to the online listings, the vanilla Reno 8 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo will pack a 4500 mAh battery, which will be a combination of two 2200 mAh cells. The device will get an upgraded 80W fast charging support via USB Type-C. One can expect the phone to charge completely within 30 minutes. The JD listing further reveals that the phone will launch in three colours - Gold, Blue and Black.

In addition to this, some other specs and features of the Reno 8 have leaked on TENAA. The phone measures 160 x 73.4 x 7.67mm and is 179 grams heavy. It will sport a hole-punch display and come with an AMOLED screen. The Reno 8 is rumoured to sport a 6.43-inch display. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also expected to feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the phone will have a OnePlus 10 Pro-like camera module design, where the bump blends into the frame. It will house a triple-camera setup. There will be a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone will launch with Android 12 out of the box and have a layer of ColorOS 12.1 on top. Other details of the phone remain unknown. However, we are only three days away from the launch event where the company will unveil the pricing details as well.

The Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to launch in India by the end of June or early July. Oppo India has not confirmed any official details at the time of writing this.