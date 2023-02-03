Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Enco Air 3 launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone, as well as the Enco Air 3 earbuds, in India. The new smartphone, as the name suggests, is a part of the Reno 8 family, and it sits between the existing Reno 8 Pro and the relatively affordable Reno 8. The new Reno 8T looks slightly different from its siblings, and the phone comes with a 108-megapixel primary. Apart from that, it comes with a 4,800mAh battery and sports a curved display. Customers can buy the device in two colours, Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black.

As for the Enco Air 3 TWS earbuds, there are certain design changes when compared to their predecessors. This year, the Enco Air 3 have both dust and water resistance rating (IP54). Notably, each bud weighs 3.7 grams, which is slightly heavier than the Enco Air 2 earbuds.

Oppo Reno 8T and Enco Air 3 prices in India

The Oppo Reno 8T is priced in India at Rs 29,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone is available for pre-order sale on Flipkart and official Oppo channels.

As for the Enco Air 3, the earbuds will be available for Rs 2,999 across Flipkart, Amazon, and Oppo Stores. Both devices will go on sale from February 10, 2023, onwards.

Oppo Reno 8T specifications

The Oppo Reno 8T features a micro-curved design. The phone weighs just 171 grams and is 7.7mm slim. The back of the phone consists of an elevated dual camera module that is surrounded by a decorative round strip. The phone's display boasts a 10-bit colour depth that is capable of rendering an impressive 1.07 billion colours. The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen stays protected by Dragontrail-Star2.

The 108-megapixel primary camera, with other camera sensors, packs quite a punch. The front camera is 32-megapixels and comes with various features.

In addition to this, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM. However, the RAM can be extended by another 8GB by using Oppo's RAM expansion technology that borrows RAM from the device's onboard storage.

The device runs on ColorOS 13 and claims to run up to 18 apps seamlessly in the background without lag, enabling users to switch among them easily. The phone has a 4,800mAh battery that supports fast charging. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with a maximum of 128GB storage.

Oppo Enco Air 3 specifications

The Oppo Enco Air 3 are one of a kind as they are the first earbuds in this price range to include a high-performance DSP module. Compared to their predecessor, the Oppo Enco Air 3 claim to be 35 per cent more power efficient, and have 50 per cent longer battery life and accurate sound. The wireless earbuds pack 13.4mm drivers for powerful bass and clear vocals.

Oppo claims that the earbuds can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge and have a playback time of up to 25 hours with the case.

