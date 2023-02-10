Oppo Reno 8T first sale in India today: check out price, deals and discounts 

Oppo's newly launched mid-ranger, the Oppo Reno 8T is all set to go on its first sale today. Along with the Reno 8T, the smartphone brand has also unveiled Oppo Enco Air 3, which will also go on sale. If you are planning to buy the Reno 8T, you can get a host of bank offers. And if you plan to buy both the devices together, you can get a discount of Rs 500 on the Oppo Enco Air 3.

The Oppo Reno 8T was launched in India for Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. However, the phone will be available with bank offers, if you are a Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank and SBI card holder, you can get a discount of 10 per cent. Additionally, you can also get Rs 3000 as exchange offer if you get the device from the online stores, including Amazon and Flipkart. However, if you can get the device from retail stores and get 10 per cent cash back and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, One Card, AU Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank.

Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs 2000 Exchange Bonus along with Rs1000 Loyalty Bonus by upgrading to an OPPO phone through Cashify. Now if you want to purchase the earbuds along with the Oppo phone, you can get a discount of Rs 500 on the device. The earbuds are priced at Rs 2999 but if you purchase it along with the phone, you can get the earbuds for RS 2500.Besides that, the schemes are also available from leading financiers like Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, TVS Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HomeCredit, Zest Money, Mahindra Finance.

Oppo Reno 8T: Specifications

OPPO Reno8 T 5G features a micro-curved design with OPPO Glow that balances aesthetics with a comfortable in-hand feel. The device has a 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the punch-hole FHD+ display—with its 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio—boasts a 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times more than conventional 8-bit displays that are capable of 16.7 million colours.



The Reno8 T 5G's 108MP portrait camera uses NonaPixel Plus binning technology that combines information from 9 pixels to create one superpixel and OPPO's AI Portrait Super Resolution algorithm to capture ultra-clear, high-resolution images.



OPPO further enhances device performance with its ColorOS 13's Dynamic Computing Engine that runs up to 18 apps seamlessly in the background without lag.



In addition, the smartphone has a 4,800mAh battery that charges 100% in under 45 minutes with OPPO's 67W SuperVOOCTM fast-charging technology and its proprietary Battery Health Engine, which continues to deliver sterling performances for at least four years without any drop in battery performance.







