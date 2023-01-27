Oppo Reno 8T global launch date confirmed, tipped to launch in India too

The Oppo Reno 8T is coming soon in the global market as the company has confirmed the launch date for the premium 5G phone. It will arrive in Philippines on February 8, as per the details shared by Oppo. While the brand hasn't yet revealed the India launch date of the phone, the Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to make its debut in India too.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked the India price and the images of the upcoming Oppo phone, which suggests the device is coming soon to the country. It is rumored to arrive in India in the first week of February. The Oppo Reno 8T is said to be priced between 27,000 and Rs 29,000. If this is the case, then the new Oppo phone will be seen competing against Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro.

The company hasn't yet teased the features of the Oppo Reno 8T, but the leaks have hinted at what could be the features of the 5G phone. The leaked images suggest that this Oppo phone will feature a slightly curved screen and have a very slim profile. It appears to have a very lightweight design as the body seems very slim. The rear camera is seemingly very prominent, which means that the handset will wobble when kept on a flat surface.

On the front, you can expect to see the typical punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed at the top left corner of the screen. The Oppo Reno 8T could be made available in two colours, including yellow and black. As for the specifications, the Oppo phone could come with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood. This is a chipset that one will find in budget phones. But, this should not be shocking for many people if the company launches a phone with this chip because Oppo has previously offered its premium phones with low-performing SoCs.

There could be a typical 6.67-inch display which is expected to have support for 120Hz refresh rate. This is something that we are seeing on most phones, so the new mid-range phone is also expected to have one. In terms of optics, there could be a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, we could see a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Oppo Reno 8T is also said to feature a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It could have support for 67W fast charging. The company is expected to bundle a faster charger as well in the retail box, considering it hasn't yet removed it for other phones. The new Oppo phone will likely ship with the latest Android 13 OS out of the box.