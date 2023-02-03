Oppo Reno 8T India launch today: Expected price, specifications and everything you need to know 

Oppo Reno 8T is all set to be launched in India. The Oppo Reno 8T is a trimmed down version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which was launched a couple of months ago. However, the Oppo Reno 8T comes with a curved display as opposed to Reno 8 Pro's flat display. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8T will be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G. Among other features, the smartphone will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Oppo has already launched the 8T in Vietnam so that gives us a fair idea of how the specifications are going to be like.Additionally, the smartphone company has made the 4G variant available in Vietnam too. So let us have a look at the expected price and specifications of the upcoming device ahead of the India launch

Oppo Reno 8T: Expected price and specifications

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has been launched in Vietnam at a price of VND 9.9 million, which is approximately Rs 35,000. The price has been listed for the 8GB variant. The India price of the smartphone is expected to be slightly cheaper than the Vietnam price. Some leaks had suggested that the device can cost somewhere around Rs 29,000 in India. However, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt as Oppo is yet to make the price official. The smartphone was made available in Starlight Black and Dawn Gold colors.

