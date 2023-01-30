Oppo Reno 8T with 108MP camera confirmed to launch in India this week, date revealed

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on February 3. The company shared the announcement on its social media channels and revealed the device would retail on Flipkart and official Oppo channels. The Oppo Reno 8T, which appears to be a toned-down version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, will feature a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will include a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and slim bezels. Oppo says the display will offer a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Interestingly, the Oppo Reno 8 series features a flat display.

Oppo's focus on the Oppo Reno 8T 5G appears to be more on the display as the company promises Full-HD+ resolution with support for 10-bit colour. It essentially means that the display tech can show over 1 billion colours as opposed to traditional 8-bit colour displays that can display only 16 million colours.

On its official site, the Oppo Reno 8T's design has been revealed and the phone features two large cutouts on the back, similar to Oppo's newly launched Oppo A78 5G. This is significantly different from the unibody design that we saw on the Oppo Reno 8 series. The website reveals that the Oppo Reno 8T will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also come with a 4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC proprietary charging tech. Oppo claims that the Oppo 8T will stream 9 hours of video with just 15 minutes of charging.

The poster reveals a shiny gold colour variant, similar to Oppo F21s Pro's Dawnlight Gold shade. The company may also consider launching a black colour variant, which is quite a popular colour option with customers.

Meanwhile, Oppo has announced its partnership with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for the promotion of the Reno 8T 5G. A tweet went viral last week, where Kapoor threw a fan's smartphone after taking a selfie with him. The clip circulated on Twitter with the hashtag "AngryRanbirKapoor." Oppo has released the full video, which ends with Kapoor gifting the fan a new Reno 8T 5G. Many fans speculate that the phone thrown in the advertisement is a Poco smartphone.

It is difficult to speculate about the price, but if we go by specifications, the Oppo Reno 8T might be priced above Rs 30,000. Oppo has quietly removed the Reno 8 Pro from its official platforms. The phone launched with a price tag of Rs 45,999. The vanilla Reno 8 costs Rs 29,999.