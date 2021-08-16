Oppo sets up its camera innovation lab in Hyderabad R&D centre

Strengthening the base to make India the global innovation hub, the Chinese mobile maker Oppo announced the set-up of a specialised lab for Camera Innovation at its Hyderabad R&D centre.

The lab is designed to develop localised features, camera solutions using AI and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience.



The Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries, including the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe. Further, the lab will also work towards developing solutions for video, still photography, and research on Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology.

The lab is dedicated to testing phone cameras in different artificially set scenes and analysing data produced from those samples. Equipped with specialised machines to test various light sources with different photography/videography scenarios, the lab is aimed at improving the complete performance of the smartphone by bringing more optimisations to the camera technology.



As of June 30, 2021, Oppo has applied for over 8,800 image patents worldwide and owns over 3,500 granted patents.