Oppo to launch its first ever tablet in India alongside Reno 8 series: Here is everything you need to know

Oppo is all set to unveil its first ever tablet in India. The smartphone company will unveil the Oppo Pad Air in India on July 18. The tablet will be launched alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series and Oppo Enco X2. The Oppo Pad Air is all set to lock horns with the Xiaomi Pad 5, Moto Tab G70 and others. The Oppo Pad Air is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor with 6GB of extended RAM. It will feature a 10.36-inch 2k display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution.

Oppo had previously launched a tablet in China. The Oppo Pad Air is priced at CNY 1,299, in China, which is roughly Rs 15,100, for the base 64GB storage variant in China. In India, Oppo is expected to launch the budget variant only. Let us have a look at the specifications of the Oppo Pad Air.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

Oppo Pad Air feature a 10.36-inch 2k display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixes. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM.The tablet runs on Android 12 with the company's own layer of ColorOS 12.

The Oppo Pad Air is expected to arrive in two storage options, including the 64GB and 128GB. Users can further expand the storage by adding microSD card support.

In the camera department, the Oppo Pad Air features a single 8MP single-lens with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front there is a 5MP selfie camera. The Oppo Pad Air is equipped with Quad speakers with support Dolby Atmos.

The tablet houses a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Oppo Pad Air also supports a smart stylus and a magnetic keyboard. The company is expected to sell the two accessories in India separately. Considering it did the same in China

The company is also expected to launch the same in India. The Smart Stylus, which is designed exclusively for the Oppo Pad Air, weighs only 18 grams and is backed by a 650mAh battery. The stylus comes with support for 4096-level pressure sensitivity. The Oppo Pad Air supports a magnetic keyboard which comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and it has 1.4mm of key travel.

