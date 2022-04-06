Oppo to launch its first mobile processor in 2024 to take on Samsung, Apple, and Google

Oppo will launch its first mobile chipset in 2024 — a move that will pit the Chinese company against the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google, all of which are making their custom smartphone chips. The company is working on a self-developed application processor (AP) that might debut in 2023 and will be an integral part of the System-on-Chip (SoC). Oppo's custom chip is expected to use the 4nm fabrication process of TSMC, one of Apple's biggest chip suppliers.

Currently, Oppo has a Neural Processing Unit, otherwise known as an NPU, called MariSilicon X. The main job of an NPU is to aid the main chipset in processing high-quality images so that the phone is able to handle the workload much easier. But a custom chipset would allow Oppo to make changes necessary for its phones to outdo rivals. Smartphone companies such as Samsung, Apple, and Google use custom processors on their smartphones. Samsung has the Exynos lineup, Apple has the A-series, and Google recently launched the Tensor chip for Pixel phones.

According to a report, Oppo's custom chip, which is in development, may not match the performance of a flagship Qualcomm or MediaTek processor. Oppo will likely use its custom chips on low-end phones first and then gradually move higher on the ladder to equip flagship phones with custom chips. Oppo currently uses both MediaTek and Qualcomm chips on its phones. Oppo's 2022 flagship, Find X5 Pro, uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is Qualcomm's highest-end processor.

Oppo said that the front-end design, back-end design, IP design, memory architecture, ARM-based CPU, design scheme, algorithm, and supply chain tape-out have been created by its own teams in design, digital verification, and back-end integration. The Application Processor, which is expected to be ready for launch by 2023, will be mass-produced by TSMC.

Over the past few years, mobile phone brands have invested heavily into the creation and R&D of custom chips to minimise reliance on chipmaking companies such as Qualcomm and MediaTek. The foundries for most mobile processors are more or less the same, but the process and the technology that goes into each processor type are different. Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and Google are the leading mobile phone brands that are currently into custom chip development.

In other news, Oppo is holding an event on April 12 to launch the F21 Pro series in India. There will be two phones in the series: the F21 Pro and the F21 Pro 5G. The Oppo F21 Pro will come with a leather-style design on the Sunset Orange colour variant, sport a Sony IMX709 sensor in the front camera, and have a sleek profile. Oppo will also launch the Enco Air 2 Pro earbuds at the upcoming event.