Oppo unveils continuous optical zoom lens as next breakthrough in mobile cameras

Oppo on Thursday held its second camera-centric event in India to highlight its next breakthroughs in the field of mobile photography. After announcing the next generation of under-screen camera technology earlier this month, Oppo is now introducing what it calls continuous optical zoom. This technology is claimed to be a lot better than what conventional telephoto sensors offer because of a new 85-200mm lens that will produce crisp images at every focal length, without transitioning to digital zoom or needing software-driven image sharpening.

Simon Liu, director of imaging at Oppo, explained that Oppo's existing telephoto lenses use periscope lens technology to achieve high zoom levels while ensuring the quality is not compromised. To take the quality to the next level -- close to the level of a professional camera, Oppo is changing how lenses are made. Instead of all polymer layers, Oppo's next telephoto camera will use glass and plastic lens technology, which includes aspheric glass moulding (2GM+5P) to "significantly boost its optical properties".

"The application of aspheric glass lenses in smartphone cameras minimizes stray light, eliminates spherical aberrations, and reduces other optical issues, resulting in much better optical performance," said Liu. This sensor would also need an upgraded position sensor, "which allows the lenses within the camera module to move with more stability and precision, delivering a superior point-and-shoot experience with lossless zoom". There is also an upgraded shaft motor to increase the dynamic tilt for easy travel of the lens, allowing for better optical zoom at higher magnification levels.

The bottom line is that with the help of this new continuous optical zoom technology, Oppo will be able to finally phase out digital zoom, while making way for optical zoom to cover magnification levels.

Oppo is also improving optical image stabilisation on mobile phones with its new five-axis technology. The new technology uses both lens-shift and sensor-shift methods to ensure the sensor remains at the same position while your phone suffers constant shakes when shooting video. These two techniques also use movement data from the phone's gyroscope, ensuring even better stabilisation. In fact, Oppo is claiming this technology will allow the cameras to achieve three times better stabilisation than the regular OIS camera modules can offer. This is similar to Vivo's gimbal-powered optical image stabilisation technique that its phones already come with. Oppo said this new OIS technology will arrive on its smartphones in the first quarter of 2022.

Finally, Oppo unveiled a new image sensor that forgoes the conventional RGB pixel layout for an RGBW sub-pixel layout, wherein W stands for White. A single pixel will now have an extra white sub-pixel and it will increase the light sensitivity by 60 per cent. This new RGBW technology, Oppo said, is much better than its previous counterparts. For customers, it simply means better light sampling in photos, especially in the photos taken in low light conditions. Oppo said the new RGBW sensor would arrive on cameras in its phones as early as the fourth quarter of 2021.