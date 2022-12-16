Oppo unveils new foldable phones to take on Samsung

Oppo has shown off its new set of foldable phones to take on Samsung, which is currently leading the foldable smartphone market. However, the company isn't planning on making them available to all the markets right now. Oppo has announced Find N2 and Find N2 Flip foldables in China. The former has a tablet-style form factor, and other one features a regular flip phone design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

When will Oppo foldable phones launch in India?

XDA Developers is claiming that only Flip phone will be launched outside China, and Oppo will again skip the release of its original foldable phone for other markets. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is said to make its way to Europe in the first quarter of 2023. The latest foldable phones from Oppo are not expected to make it to India too, considering the first generation Oppo Find N didn't come to the country. As of now, there is no official confirmation on India debut of the new Oppo foldable phones. Here is everything you need to know.

Oppo Find N2 Flip unveiled

On paper, the Oppo Find N2 Flip seems like a much better version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It offers a massive outer display, a bigger battery with faster-charging tech, a higher-resolution camera, and more.

The external display is about 3.26 inches in size, which operates at 720 x 382 resolution. This is pretty large compared to Samsung's 1.9-inch outer panel. Having more screen space would offer more advantages to users. The company is claiming that the display can be used to check everything, from weather to notifications. It can even act as a viewfinder for the camera.

The internal screen refreshes at 120Hz and 6.8-inches in size with FULL HD+ resolution. The company is saying that the foldable mechanism would last for 10 years if people fold or unfold the phone 100 times a day. The body seems to have a glossy finish and the screen reportedly has less crease than Samsung's recent flip phone.

It is using a flagship MediaTek chipset, instead of a Snapdragon one that a lot of high-end phones offer. Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor. It has a bigger 4,300mAh battery with support for up to 44W fast charger. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, just like Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Oppo Find N2 foldable phone

The Oppo Find N2 is a second-generation foldable phone from the company, which some reviewers claim is the lightest in the market. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a bit heavy, but also has a slim form factor. Oppo's new offering has a wider display and gives a feel of a tablet when unfolding the device.

It has retained the 7.1-inch internal display, and Oppo has offered a slightly bigger external display, which is around 5.54 inches in size. Oppo is claiming that the hinge mechanism is 37 percent smaller and 36 percent lighter for one-hand usage. The crease is also said to be less visible than in the previous version.

As for the specifications, this one has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood. It is unknown why Oppo chose to offer a MediaTek chip for the cheaper Flip model and a Qualcomm SoC for the Oppo Find N2 because both are flagships. It has a 4,520mAh battery with up to 67W, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The new Oppo phones look exciting and good on paper in terms of specifications, but the company is not bringing them to all the markets immediately.