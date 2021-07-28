Oppo Watch 2 launched, brings dual chipsets, dual-software support, and LTE

Oppo Watch has got a successor almost a year after it was launched and it is rightly called the Oppo Watch 2. Well, it is not just '2' in the name, the digit also represents the number of operating systems and chipsets in the smartwatch. Yes, the Oppon Watch is perhaps the first smartwatch to come with the facility of dual OS boot and dual processors, meaning more customisation for customers. The Oppo Watch 2 also comes with optional LTE support, which allows making phone calls without needing the phone to latch on to it.

At its event in China, Oppo launched the Oppo Watch 2 in three variants. Two of these variants are a bit pricier and come with cellular support, while the third one is the most affordable of the lot but it lacks LTE connectivity. Design-wise, the Oppo Watch 2 is not a big upgrade over its prequel, but there are subtle changes that you will notice when comparing the Watch 2 and the Watch side-by-side. The design of the Watch 2 also makes it look more similar to the Apple Watch than ever.

Oppo Watch 2 price

There are three models of the Oppo Watch and they come at different prices.

The Oppo Watch 2 42mm Bluetooth version costs CNY 1,299, which is roughly Rs 14,900.

The Oppo Watch 42mm LTE version costs CNY 1,499, which is roughly Rs 17,200.

Finally, the Oppo Watch 2 46mm LTE version is priced at CNY 1,999, which translates to roughly Rs 22,900.

Customers who pre-order any of the three Oppo Watch 2 models can get their preferred model at a discount. As such, the first model is going to be available at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,440), the second would cost CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 14,900), and the third one will go for CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,600). The pre-orders are now open in China and the sale begins on August 6.

Oppo has not said anything about launching the Watch 2 to more markets yet. In case, India happens to be one of the markets where the Oppo Watch 2 eventually arrives, chances are it will not have LTE support. The original Oppo Watch in India does not have LTE, even though its Chinese and global counterparts do.

Oppo Watch 2 specifications

In a very interesting aspect, the Oppo Watch 2 comes with two operating systems, the Android-based ColorOS Watch and RTOS. This means customers get to choose what software they want to use on the smartwatch at the time of booting it. That is not all. There are two chipsets, as well. The Oppo Watch 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and an Apollo4s for better power consumption and efficiency. The smartwatch has a heart-rate sensor, a sleep tracker, and other health-related functions.

The Oppo Watch 2 comes with a rectangular dial in 42mm and 46mm sizes. There are narrow bezels around the display, much like the Apple Watch. Because it resembles the Apple Watch a lot, Oppo's new watch is going to appeal to most customers. The display is a 3D AMOLED flexible display with curved edges, 60Hz refresh rate, 326 PPI pixel density, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, which essentially means you get to see a wide range of colours.

Oppo is shipping over 100 watchfaces on the Watch 2, but you can always create your own using the new AI Outfit 2.0 feature. This feature will let you choose from a curated list of watchfaces that match your outfit. The smartwatch has a silicone strap with a buckle. Oppo claims the strap is breathable and comfortable. Last year's Oppo Watch did not cause me discomfort while wearing it, so the company's claim might actually be true.