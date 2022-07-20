Oppo Watch 3 confirmed to launch in August with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon W5+ chip

Qualcomm has just announced its new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipsets for premium wearables. While Oppo itself hasn't confirmed the launch details, Qualcomm has revealed that Oppo and Mobvoi will be the first two brands to offer smartwatches with the new chip.

"The announcement of the latest Snapdragon W5 wearable platform will bring smart wearable technology to a new level," said Franco Li, OPPO Associate Vice President, President of IoT Business. "OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies have closely collaborated for a long time, creating new possibilities of product innovation together. The Oppo Watch 3 series will be launched in August. As the first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, it will delight our users with better performance."

The company has also confirmed the name of the Oppo watch ahead of the event. It will be called Oppo Watch 3 and the wearable will arrive in August this year. It will be a successor to the Oppo Watch 2 wearable that was launched back in July 2021 in China, and the company is now gearing up to announce the upgraded version.

At the moment, there is no information on what could be the features of the upcoming Oppo Watch. It is expected to come with a square dial, similar to previous versions of Oppo smartwatches. It will likely offer the basic features that a user gets with most wearables. It is expected to come with heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, and step tracking. It will likely be able to track your sleeping patterns.

It is currently unclear whether the Oppo Watch 3 will come to India or not as the brand hasn't yet launched the Oppo Watch 2 in the country. We have reached out to the company to get more details on this. Once we will get an update, we will update this article.

To recall, the Oppo Watch 2 ships with a 1.91-inch square display with rounded corners. The design will remind one of Apple Watches. It draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which is backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It features a 510mAh battery under the hood and has support for Bluetooth 5.0.

