Oppo Watch 3 series with Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC to be launched in August

Oppo has finally confirmed the launch of the Oppo Watch 3. The smartphone company has revealed that the Oppo Watch 3 will be unveiled in China on August 10. Oppo also revealed that its next line-up of smartwatches will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. The design of the watch has also been leaked on the Chinese alternative of Twitter ahead of launch. Noted tipster Evan Blass, too, has shared the official images of the upcoming Oppo Watch 3.

The Oppo Watch 3 will be made official on August 10 at 7 PM China time. Tipster Evan Blass has shared images of the Oppo Watch 3 in two different colour options. The watch can be seen in a silver and leather strap variant and an all-black variant. The watch features a square-shaped case with a rotating button on the side. The Oppo Watch 3 features a curved edge display, unlike the Oppo Watch's curved display. The watch 3 will be a premium offering as it is expected to feature a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with LTPO technology.

As far as the built quality is concerned, the Oppo Watch 3 will have metal built. The watch will draw its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC and is co-powered by the Apollo 4 Plus co-processor.

"OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies have closely collaborated for a long time, creating new possibilities of product innovation together. The Oppo Watch 3 series will be launched in August. As the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, it will delight our users with better performance.The announcement of the latest Snapdragon W5 wearable platform will bring smart wearable technology to a new level," Franco Li, OPPO Associate Vice President, President of IoT Business, said.

Apart from a powerful processor, the Oppo Watch 3 could also include some health features such as ECG technology. Currently, only the Apple Watch has the ECG feature.Oppo also plans to launch the phones globally. The global variants too are expected to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC.

Oppo had previously launched the Oppo Watch 2 but that wasn't launched in the Indian market. Oppo Watch 2 comes with a 1.91-inch square display with rounded corners. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which is backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It features a 510mAh battery under the hood and has support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399