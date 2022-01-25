Oppo Watch Free may soon launch in India and this is what you can expect

Oppo Reno 7 series is coming to India on February 4, the company announced on Monday. But there may be one more product that Oppo is planning to launch either the same day or at a later date. The Oppo Watch Free fitness band is now listed on the company website, which is a clear indication that the launch may happen soon, if not on February 4 alongside the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro.

The Oppo Watch Free was unveiled originally in China last year as a rather trimmed-down version of the Oppo Watch. Essentially, the Watch Free is more of a fitness band with a smartwatch-like design, the examples of which are the Huawei Band 6 and the Realme Band 2. The Watch Free also does not run on Android, but the company's custom software, which is best suited for fitness tracking.

The listing for the Oppo Watch Free was first spotted by MySmartPrice, who, in its report, also cited 91Mobiles to suggest that the Indian launch of the Reno 7 series may be similar to China's where the Watch Free was announced alongside the two phones.

Oppo Watch Free price

The listing on the Oppo website does confirm the Watch Free is bound for the Indian launch, but it does not give away anything. For instance, we do not know what models Oppo is preparing for the launch and at what price. But we can take a guess based on the band's price in China. Oppo launched the Watch Free for CNY 599 in China. This translates to roughly Rs 7,000, which, for a fitness band, seems rather expensive. The Oppo Watch (with Android) costs Rs 14,999 in India, so that is nearly half the price.

Oppo Watch Free specifications

The Watch Free comes with a rectangular chassis inside which is a 1.64-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 280x456 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi. Inside the Watch Free is a 230mAh battery, which the company says can offer 14 days of runtime in light battery life mode.

The Oppo Watch Free has heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep monitoring, daily activity tracking, and sedentary reminders.With over 100 sport modes including cricket, badminton, skiing, kayaking, volleyball, rowing, swimming, among others. The band can automatically detect a few activities such as walking, running, rowing, and elliptical.

The Oppo Watch Free uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connection and you get 5ATM water resistance, as well. You get more than 100 watch faces on the device. It measures 46x29.7x10.6mm and weighs 32.6 grams.