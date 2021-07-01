Oppo X 2021 rollable smartphone hands-on: The future is flexible

At the end of Back to the future, Marty plays Chuck Berry's 'Johnny B Goode' for a 1955 audience which probably wasn't ready for rock 'n' roll and looks absolutely puzzled. That's when he says "I guess you guys aren't ready for that yet. But your kids are gonna love it." Oppo X 2021 rollable smartphone is the rock n roll for the current generation. I have had this crazy device for 48 hours and literally everyone who saw it, had their jaws drop in absolute shock.

Leave everyone, I experience new smartphones on regular basis I have used the foldable smartphones, the flip smartphones and what not! Yet, all I have been doing since getting the Oppo X 2021 is expand and retract it because that's how cool this mechanism is.

Now, before you get too excited, let me tell you that this is just a concept smartphone from Oppo and might actually never launch for commercial use. However, it gives us a glimpse of what the future may hold, and I can only be grateful to have experienced this tech.

Oppo X 2021: Design and the crazy tech behind it

There is no doubt that smartphones need a design change. They are getting boring and monotonous. That's how we had the foldable and flip smartphones. They looked exciting but, had a lot of flaws. The time I spent with the Oppo X 2021 makes me believe that the rollable phones may have more potential than the other two form factors.

In its normal state, the Oppo X 2021 is just like your usual smartphone with a 6.7-inch-tall display. But, it can be converted into a larger 7.4-inch square-ish form factor. Unlike the foldable smartphones, Oppo X 2021 uses a sliding mechanism which to be honest, is very seamless.

You just need to swipe up and down the power button to expand or retract the smartphone. You can also do the same by pressing the power button twice. The power button is definitely more responsive than the swipe gestures.

The expansion and retraction process are very gentle and smooth. The UI, apps and everything else on the screen also automatically adjusts itself to the transformed form factor. Yes, the motor used by Oppo on this phone makes a loud noise when the phone scrolls. How did Oppo achieve this tech though?

-- The smartphone maker has used a variable OLED screen which can expand and retract.

-- This display was positioned unstretched on a Roll Motor Powertrain which has drive motors to generate force to expand and retract the display.

-- Oppo has also used a 2-in-1 plate like structure to support the screen and ensure that it doesn't collapse.

The rear panel is also like your usual smartphone with an angular line in between which reveals the inner plate when the smartphone is expanded. You get a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup at the back and also the Oppo branding.

The Oppo X 2021 is one of the most exciting smartphones that I have used in a long time (at least since this pandemic started and all tech exhibitions went virtual). It is mobile engineering at its finest. Having said that, there are a few things you need to know.

-- This is only a concept smartphone which means it is far from a finished product and that's clearly visible. The phone is big, thick and bulky.

-- There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Oppo X 2021. It doesn't feature the front camera and even the volume buttons are surprisingly missing. You can still control the volume from the Settings menu.

-- Lastly, when the phone expands, it leaves some space between the plates at the back. Now, if any dust particle or any other small item gets stuck there while the phone is retracting, it can potentially damage the device.

This doesn't take away the fact that Oppo has come up with one of the most promising solutions to boring form factors and if it can address some issues while also maintaining the price to product ratio, we may see more rollable than foldable smartphones in the future.

Oppo X 2021: Display and User Interface

One fear I had always while using the foldable smartphones was that they felt too delicate and prone to accidents. That isn't the case with the Oppo X 2021. The display feels more solid and durable on this device. Oppo has also used best of the specs you get a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is crisp, switching between the apps is fun and UI is also very well optimised for the unique form factor.

The icons on the home screen, apps and UI transition very seamlessly while the smartphone is expanding or retracting. In fact, you can also switch between the two screens while playing videos and games.

In case of video playback, the phone uses a cross-dissolve effect to hide the minor jerk that comes with the changing form factor. The jerk is more visible while running games and in case of Asphalt 9, the game was also paused for half a second every time I switched the screens.

There is a crease on the left side of the display which is visible in the expanded form factor but, not as much as it was in case of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 or any other foldable smartphone. The larger display is a treat for playing games, watching videos and even for using the camera app.

Oppo definitely needs to make the panel brighter. It is good for indoor use but, almost invisible outdoors.

Oppo X 2021: Battery is an issue

Even before I got the Oppo X 2021, my only concern was the battery, rather how much of it is consumed by the rolling device. Now, Oppo has packed a 4000mAh battery inside the Oppo X 2021, and it can drain very fast.

I charged the smartphone to 100 per cent, used it for about 45 minutes for video playback, gaming and just browsing through apps the battery was already down to 53 per cent.

Oppo sent me three chargers with this smartphone 125W super VOOC charger which can juice up the phone from 0 per cent to 40 per cent in 5 minutes, a really impressive and tiny 50W mini charger and also a 65W wireless Air VOOC charger. The 125W super VOOC charger stands out with its insane charging speeds.

Oppo X 2021: Other specifications

Since this is a concept smartphone, we only know a few specifications, some of which I have already mentioned. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, packs a 4000 mAh battery, runs Oppo's colorOS and doesn't have a front camera for selfies.

Oppo X 2021: My two cents

This is a concept smartphone and Oppo has hit the ball out of the park with the idea. Even this concept phone looks better than the actual foldable smartphones we have seen in the last two years. Of course, there are concerns around the longevity of this technology and the company says it can withstand 100,000 expansions and retractions which means about two to three years of use but, that may not stand true in the real-world scenario.

For now, what I can say is that technology will keep surprising use in the years to come and rollable smartphones may play a part in it. What do you think about the Oppo X 2021? Let us know in the comments section.