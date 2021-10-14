Oppo's first foldable may open like a tablet, launch confirmed for 2022

The market for foldable phones has already grown into a sizable chunk, and the majority is Samsung devices. But there are other brands that are not hasty, like Samsung, and take some time to launch their devices with enough spit and polish. Oppo is one of those brands. It has not launched a foldable phone yet, but it has a few of them as prototypes. A new report has now suggested Oppo's first foldable phone will be like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, which means it will unfold into a tablet.

China's renowned tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some important information about Oppo's first foldable device. Although unnamed, the Oppo foldable will open from the middle and convert into a tablet. It will have an inner OLED display that will measure between 7.8-inches and 8-inches. This display may come with a resolution of over 2K pixels, while the refresh rate may be set up to 120Hz.

The display of a foldable device is its most crucial component, as evident from the first fiasco that Samsung suffered after the launch of its foldable. No surprise Samsung had to overcome problems to make its foldable line-up shine, but there is also a question about sustainability that is paramount about foldable phones. Maybe that is what Oppo will address with its first foldable, even if it means more delay and the design that Samsung forayed into the market with.

The tipster also said the Oppo foldable phone will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera on the back. That is the camera that Oppo seems very confident about. Oppo has already used this camera on a few phones that it previously launched, while the upcoming Reno 7 Pro is also tipped to use it. So, I am hoping the quality of the foldable will be top-notch. On the front, the Oppo foldable phone may use a 32-megapixel camera. It may also use a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Oppo's foldable phone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, according to the tipster. That will ensure top-notch performance on the device. On the software front, the foldable may come with Android 11-based ColorOS 12, which is the version that Oppo recently began rolling out in China. The global counterpart of ColorOS 12 is based on Android 12, however. This, sort of, shows that the foldable is going to be available in China initially, and it may be only later that Oppo may decide to bring it to other markets. Oppo has confirmed that its first foldable will arrive in the first half of 2022.