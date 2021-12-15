Oppo's new retractable camera tech may bring mobile cameras closer to DSLR

Oppo showed off its new retractable camera technology at the Inno Day 2021 conference that concluded today. The prototype of the technology bears a multi-camera setup on the back, in which there is a retractable camera with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an aperture of F1.56. Oppo's breakthrough in mobile camera technology allows the sensor to move, which ultimately results in better photos. And there is a chance that Oppo's new solution will bring mobile cameras closer to DSLR.

The new technology entails the use of the Sony sensor in an 8.26mm thick body. The sensor begins to jut out of the camera bump after the extension is initiated. This allows for more distance between the sensor and the lens, resulting in better clarity in photos, but Oppo has not been specific about these improvements. While the retractable camera tech is unlike other workarounds that do not necessarily translate into a better photo quality, it has a downside, too.

Unless the camera is moving, the image quality from the stationary camera will be all the same as what Oppo's flagship mobile camera already offers. Oppo has not said if the retraction is a voluntary thing or if the cameras are designed keeping the new technology in mind.

The 50mm-equivalent lens with an aperture of F2.4 inside the camera, along with a 1/1.56-inch sensor makes it two times longer than the regular lens on the phone. And that is a much bigger sensor than you would find behind a telephoto lens. That dimension, though, could be a result of the extra height that the retracting mechanism offers.

In simple words, the retractable camera should be able to offer better optical zoom in photos without needing a telephoto lens. The 50mm equivalent is touted to offer 2X optical zoom, but it retains more details than the flagship sensor. Oppo is also touting a superior signal-to-noise ratio from zoomed shots, which can be useful in clicking photos in low light.

The retracting mechanism could also give better bokeh photography capabilities to this sensor. Using this technology, portrait shots may offer a natural look and better distinction between subject and hair. However, Oppo has not talked much about this feature yet.

Oppo said its retractable camera is dust and water-resistant and can automatically retract in a mere 0.6 seconds if the phone is accidentally dropped. This also confirms that the phone using this technology will also be waterproof.

Oppo hopes to bring this technology on a future device but it has not said anything about when that will happen. At the Inno Day 2021, Oppo also unveiled its first NPU called MariSilicon X, its new assisted reality-based Air Glass, and its first foldable phone, the Find N.