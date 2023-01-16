Over 20 percent employees quit Vodafone-Idea, report says

It seems that Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is having a tough time because the telecom company was already suffering from financial issues and it is now witnessing a mass exit of employees. A report from Financial Express claims that 20 percent of employees in Sales team have left Vodafone-Idea in the past few weeks. So, the telecom giant is now looking for replacements.

The reason for the exit of these employees is currently unknown. There are no reports of whether there were any issues related to salary or anything else, which lead to the mass departure of employees. Earlier today, the cited source reported that 986 positions were vacant, though the LinkedIn post is showing that more than 1,000 jobs are available at the company.

Some of the roles that are available at Vodafone-Idea are Prepaid Marketing Specialist, Prepaid Marketing, Marketing Analytics, and more. When asked about the mass exodus of employees, the company didn't confirm it and just defended its organization by talking about "career growth opportunities" and Vi's growth.

"Organisation staffing at Vodafone Idea is at a very healthy level of 95 percent of planned positions. Our attrition is in line with market and industry trends and lower than some comparators," a Vi spokesperson said.

"Over the last one-year period, we have acquired top talent from competition and diverse sources, to strengthen our workforce and prepare for our next journey of growth in the digital era. Further, with our deep talent pool we continue to provide career growth opportunities to our employees and help them upskill to take on leadership roles," the spokesperson added.

The report claims that headcounts have dropped by 35 percent in the last four financial years. As of March 2022, the cited source is saying that Vodafone-Idea had around 8,760 employees, which is lower than 13,520 workers in the financial year 2019.

"We are also extremely proud of developing VIL as the best workplace for women. We have been recognized as one of the '100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI)' as per Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women Study 2022. VIL is the only telecom service provider to be listed in this prestigious ranking," the company said.

The telecom giant has also been struggling with financial issues for a long time now. It is believed that this is one such reason why Vi is not able to offer 5G services yet, whereas Jio and Airtel have already rolled out in many Indian cities. Vodafone-Idea reportedly lost about 38.1 million mobile subscribers in the 19 months till October 2022. Vi had around 245.62 million total mobile subscribers as of October-end, according to the report.