Over 25 Motorola phones getting Android 12 update, check out the list

Motorola has released the list of Moto phones that will receive the Android 12 update. Interestingly, more than 25 smartphones will receive Android 12 including the special edition devices. The Motorola list features some new as well as the old phones. Motorola has announced that the company will start rolling out the latest Android 12 version update from February 2022.

Motorola in a blog post has detailed the changes users will find in the new operating system. The company has revealed that users can now change the wallpaper on their device and their entire Android 12 experience changes to match. "Using advanced colour extraction algorithms, you can easily personalize the look and feel of your entire phone, including notifications, settings, widgets and even select apps. We're combining the dynamic colour, rounded shapes, and large open layouts from Material You with the rich, premium feel of the Motorola brand," Motorola said.

Motorola stated that the settings to customise wallpaper have been customised in one single place. Users can simply access the Personalize option from the home screen menu, then make individual changes to font style and size, colours, icon shapes and layouts, device sounds, display size, and your wallpapers.

Check out the list of Motorola smartphones that will receive Android 12 update

-Razr 5G

--razr 2020

--motorola edge 20 pro

--motorola edge 20

--motorola edge 20 lite

--motorola edge 20 fusion

--motorola edge (2021)

--motorola edge 5G UW

--motorola edge plus

--motorola one 5G ace

--motorola one 5G UW ace

--moto g200 5G

--moto g71 5G

--moto g51 5G

--moto g41

--moto g31

--moto g100

--moto g60s

--moto g60

--moto g50 / moto g50 5G

--moto g40 fusion

--moto g30

--moto g power (2022)

--moto g pure

--moto g stylus 5G

business edition phones

--moto g pro

With the Android 12 update, users will get to experience an all-new conversation widget. The new widget will display the messages with the people you care about on your home screen so you never miss a chat with your loved ones. You can even see missed calls, birthdays and more at a glance. The new update brings more accessibility to users. Users will get Area magnification, extra dim, bold text and grayscale features.

The Android 12 also bring an Apple-like microphone indicator. When an app is using your microphone or camera the indicator in your status bar will display a green light. If you do not want any apps to access your microphone or camera, you can completely disable those sensors using two new toggles in quick settings.