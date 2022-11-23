Over 25000 employees fired in last few weeks: Twitter, Meta, Amazon layoffs in 10 points

The tech world is going through a rough time currently. Three of the biggest tech companies, including Twitter, Meta and Amazon have laid off thousands of employees in the last few weeks. It all started after new Twitter boss Elon Musk fired 50 per cent of the workforce globally, followed by Meta and Amazon. Another report suggests that Google's parent company Alphabet is planning to layoff nearly 10000 employees soon. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently told employees to be more productive, hinting at layoffs.

He in fact suggested that Twitter is looking to hire engineers from India, Japan, Indonesia, and Brazil. In a recent meeting with Twitter employees, Musk said that "significant portions of the technology stack need to be rebuilt from scratch". Meanwhile, Amazon has fired around 10000 employees, many software engineers among them working across global offices.

A lot has happened in the tech world in the last few weeks in terms of layoffs. Let's take a deep dive into what happened at Twitter, Meta and Amazon in the last few weeks and how employees were laid off.

-Started with Musk's takeover. Soon after Twitter acquisition, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and some other top executives, including legal head Vijaya Gadde.

-Days later, Musk fired 50 per cent of the workforce from across the globe and departments without any prior notice. Impacted employees were sent an email confirming their status on their personal email ID. While the employees Musk planned to retain also received an email on work mail.

-In India, almost 90 per cent of Twitter employees were fired. It is reported that out of 200 only 20-24 are remaining. The entire communication team has been laid off.

-Following the mass layoff, Twitter fired nearly 4000 contract workers and then some engineers were asked to leave for questioning Musk. In fact, in one of the instances, Musk fired one engineer publicly on Twitter.

- A couple of days later, Musk sent an ultimatum email to employees ordering them to be ready for a "hardcore" work culture. The Twitter boss wanted employees to sign the email or leave the company with 3 months pay.

-Many employees, especially engineers, unwilling to sign the email quit. It is reported that around 1200 employees left the organizations and now Musk is looking for people in the organization who know coding.

-Meanwhile, Meta fired 11000 employees across the globe and departments. In the process, many Indians working in the United States have been impacted and are urgently looking for a job before their H1B visa expires and they are forced to return to home country.

-For the Meta layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg took total blame and apologized to impacted employees. "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg said in an email to employees.

-Amazon, meanwhile, has also started layoffs at the firm and fired 10000 employees, primarily from its Alexa team. Even here, many Indians with H1B visas have been affected. Some of them have taken to LinkedIn to find a job within the next few weeks. Notably, the H1B visa holder is required to find a job within 60 days from the day of termination or else return to India.

-Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that more layoffs will happen in 2023. "Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organisations early in 2023," Jassy said in his first public statement on layoffs.

Reports are that some of the other tech companies, including Google and HP, are also looking to cut jobs. Google is said to identify underperforming employees and eventually fire them. The company is evaluating performance using its new performance management system that allows managers to rate team members.