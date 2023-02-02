Over 36 lakh WhatsApp accounts banned in India in December 2022

WhatsApp has shared its users safety report for the month of December. In which, the Meta-owned messaging app has noted that it banned over 36 lakh "bad" accounts in India in the month of December 2022. The accounts were found violating the IT rules 202. The messaging app has revealed that over 1,389,000 accounts were banned before any report from users reached the company. The app took the decision in its own hand to remove some of the accounts.

Talking about users' safety, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform. In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of December 2022. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 3.6 million accounts in the month of December. "



Between December 1 and December 31, 3,677,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned, and 1,389,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports from users, said the company.

The messaging platform, which has more than 400 million users in the country, received 1,607 complaint reports in December in the country, and the records 'actioned' were 166.

"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of December 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 3.6 million accounts in the month of December," according to a WhatsApp spokesperson.

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, in a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

The amendments impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content.