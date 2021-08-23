Over Rs 720 crore worth of crypto assets stolen in an attack on Liquid cryptocurrency exchange

Liquid, a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is the latest victim of a cyberattack that siphoned off $97 million (~Rs 720 crore) worth of assets from the platform. As an analysis of the heist indicates, around $32.5 million (~Rs 241 crore) was stolen in Ether, $12.9 million (~Rs 96 crore) in XRP, $4.8 million in (~Rs 36 crore) Bitcoin and the rest in other tokens.

Liquid acknowledged the breach in a recent statement. As per the company, its Operations and Technology teams detected "unauthorized access of some of the crypto wallets managed at Liquid." It was later discovered that approximately $91.35 million (~Rs 678 crore) of crypto-assets were stolen from Liquid wallets by "an unauthorized party."

Since the heist took place on Thursday morning, the company has instructed its users not to deposit any assets into their Liquid wallets. The company has even stopped all crypto withdrawals for the time being. However, users can still deposit or withdraw regular fiat currencies and indulge in trading and Liquid Earn.

For now, the company has not provided any update as to how the attack was carried out. As its assessment carries on, it will provide updates on Twitter. Present knowledge of the matter just reveals that the attacker stole the funds using specific wallets and targeted a wide variety of coins.

As discovered by Elliptic, a blockchain analytics firm, the cyberattacker managed to steal around $50.2 million (~Rs 373 crore) in Ether, XRP and Bitcoin through the hack. Other stolen tokens include $9.2 million (~Rs 68 crore) worth of stablecoins, $200,000 (~Rs 1.5 crore) worth Tron and $37.4 million (~Rs 278 crore) of other tokens.

In its report, as pointed out by ZDNet, Elliptic claims that the threat actor is attempting to convert the stolen Ethereum tokens into Ether using decentralized exchanges (DEXs) such as Uniswap and SushiSwap. "This enables the hacker to avoid having these assets frozen - as is possible with many Ethereum tokens," the company states in a blog.

Liquid is currently tracking the movement of the stolen assets. In collaboration with other exchanges, it is also attempting to freeze or recover the stolen crypto assets.

This is the second big crypto heist this month. A previous such attack saw about $611 million in cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Shiba Inu and others being stolen off Poly Network. In a surprising twist to the story, however, the attacker returned the majority of the amount in the fear of being caught by the relevant authorities. The company, in turn, even offered the attacker a bug bounty of $500,000 for helping it to identify security vulnerabilities in its system.