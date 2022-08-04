OxygenOS 13 unveiled: Features, release timeline, and list of supported phones

OnePlus has finally unveiled the OxygenOS 13, which has a water-inspired look and the company is calling it "Aquamorphic Design." The new software update will soon be available as an open beta update for the OnePlus 10 Pro users. With the OxygenOS 13, OnePlus is promising to offer minimalist icons, animations, and a variety of forms as well as textures, for a better experience.

The new software version will include the Private Safe 2.0, which basically allows people to store their files and documents in a private place, where no other app can access it. It will also bring spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support, improvements to the Nearby Share feature, and App Streaming. There will also be new Always On Display (AoD) screens and one will also be able to control their music apps via the AoD screen.

People will also see a Sidebar Toolbox, which is a feature taken from ColorOS. It is basically a folder of apps that one will find on the right edge of the screen and this folder lets you quickly access the apps. The company is also improving the default home launcher with the OxygenOS 13. It has increased the icon size of folders, which will allow people to access some applications a little faster without opening the folder.

When will OxygenOS 13 arrive?

The company has confirmed that the latest OxygenOS 13 update will first come to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new software version will also arrive to the newly launched OnePlus 10T smartphone, but later this year. OnePlus hasn't yet confirmed the timeline for the release of the latest OxygenOS update. It will likely be based on Android 13, which could be released in October this year.

List of OnePlus phones that will get OxygenOS 13

-OnePlus 8

-OnePlus 8 Pro

-OnePlus 8T

-OnePlus 9

-OnePlus 9 Pro

-OnePlus 9R

-OnePlus 9RT

-OnePlus 10 Pro

-OnePlus 10R

-OnePlus 10T

-OnePlus Nord 2

-OnePlus Nord 2T

-OnePlus Nord CE

-OnePlus Nord CE 2

-OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

